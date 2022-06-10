Fresno Unified students celebrate PRIDE month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- High school can be a tough time for any teen.That's why Vick Martinez was so happy to find Hoover High School's Gender Sexuality Alliance club.A welcoming space for the last four years."It's definitely been a family," said Martinez. "Without GSA, I don't think I would feel the same. It just makes me feel like I was really part of Hoover and the culture."This is Pride month and the group has been busy."This year, we got to go to the PRIDE parade, which I haven't gone since freshman year," said Martinez. "It was really fun."Martinez was one of over 200 Fresno Unified students to march last weekend. That's just the start."They've done pop questions on sexual orientations," said GSA Support Advisor Cal Laflan. "We've also offered to our seniors at GSA, we give them stoles to wear.""It felt amazing," said Martinez. "I had a lot of stuff on, but this was my favorite."In addition to that recognition at graduation, there have been events across campus.Fresno Unified has over 25 GSA clubs at middle and high schools across the district welcoming, accepting and celebrating Pride long after the month is over."Seeing the transition over the years and the growth in the program just gives us so much hope for what our district is going to do for years to come," said Laflan."It means expression, it means being ourselves, being whoever you want to be, because we get that acceptance," said Martinez.