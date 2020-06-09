FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As California schools prepare to reopen next fall, the Fresno Unified School District is reaching out to parents for their input on the best ways to reach their students during the next academic year.
Superintendent Bob Nelson shared a video message on Facebook saying the district plans to reopen its campuses to students with new safety measures. But, he understands that not all parents will feel comfortable having their children return for in-person classes.
Nelson said the district is working to enhance its online learning program for students who wish to keep distance learning.
RELATED: Reopening California: State Superintendent releases guidelines for reopening schools
The superintendent called on parents to fill out an online survey to help guide the district's decision-making for reopening for the 2020-2021 school year to best fit their students.
The survey is available in English, Spanish and Hmong, he said. You can find the survey by clicking here.
RELATED: Fresno Unified School District continuing meal distribution through summer
The California Department of Education released guidance for California schools to reopen on Monday, but it did not include rules for extracurricular activities or school-based sports.
Nelson said the district is waiting is working on a process to bring extracurricular activities back for students while waiting for guidelines from the state.
Fresno Unified wants parents to fill out this survey about reopening schools next year
The superintendent called on parents to fill out an online survey to help guide the district's decision-making for reopening for the 2020-2021 school year.
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News