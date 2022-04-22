fresno unified school district

Andy Levine discusses plans as he prepares to take Fresno Unified board seat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Andy Levine, the soon-to-be newest member of the Fresno Unified school board, discussed his goals for the district on Thursday.

Levine won the seat after a special election earlier this month.

As someone born and raised in the district, Levine said he's humbled and honored to serve the community.

He also acknowledged there would be some challenges.

Levine said he wants to make sure he's utilizing funds in a way that best serves students and their families.

"I want to have all parents and all community members join our board meetings," he said. "We've got an opportunity because our meetings are in the evenings. It's more accessible to the community.""

Levine hopes the board can come together to do meaningful work for the district's 70,000 students.

He'll be sworn in as a board member on May 4.
