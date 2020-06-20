2 pastors file complaints against Fresno Unified board member Terry Slatic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified board member Terry Slatic is facing new accusations of misconduct.In a pair of formal complaints to the district, two local pastors say Slatic requested a meeting with them at a local restaurant back in March to discuss problems in Fresno Unified.The pastors say that during the meeting, Slatic told them he wanted to remove the Bullard High principal and send 25% of the students 'back south'.One of the pastors who, like Slatic, is a veteran, said he disagreed and told Slatic he was trying to approach the problem like a colonel in the military.The pastors say, at that point, Slatic launched into a two-minute profanity-laced rant before storming out of the restaurant.On Friday night, other school board members said in a statement the district investigated the complaints and found that Slatic engaged in abusive and disrespectful conduct.Slatic was previously censured by the board for a series of confrontations on the Bullard High campus last year.He denies all the charges against him and is fighting to have the censure overturned.On the recent accusations, Slatic told Action News:"These two ordained pastors will be held accountable by a higher power for their paring of false witness."The board says they now plan to take further action against Slatic at their next meeting scheduled for August 12th.