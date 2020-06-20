fresno unified school district

2 pastors file complaints against Fresno Unified board member Terry Slatic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified board member Terry Slatic is facing new accusations of misconduct.

In a pair of formal complaints to the district, two local pastors say Slatic requested a meeting with them at a local restaurant back in March to discuss problems in Fresno Unified.

The pastors say that during the meeting, Slatic told them he wanted to remove the Bullard High principal and send 25% of the students 'back south'.

One of the pastors who, like Slatic, is a veteran, said he disagreed and told Slatic he was trying to approach the problem like a colonel in the military.

The pastors say, at that point, Slatic launched into a two-minute profanity-laced rant before storming out of the restaurant.

On Friday night, other school board members said in a statement the district investigated the complaints and found that Slatic engaged in abusive and disrespectful conduct.

RELATED: Fresno Unified board member threatened coach over son's match: Report

Slatic was previously censured by the board for a series of confrontations on the Bullard High campus last year.

He denies all the charges against him and is fighting to have the censure overturned.

RELATED: Parents outraged after FUSD board member "threatens" cheerleaders

On the recent accusations, Slatic told Action News:
"These two ordained pastors will be held accountable by a higher power for their paring of false witness."

The board says they now plan to take further action against Slatic at their next meeting scheduled for August 12th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Fresno Unified schools to reopen on August 17
FUSD employee arrested for sexually assaulting child, police say
FUSD summer literacy program continues serving students virtually
Majority of Fresno Unified parents want their kids back in class
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno
Large, diverse group selected as Fresno Commission for Police Reform
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Co. officials worried about rise in COVID-19 cases
Sources: Prison testing reveals undetected coronavirus outbreak at Fresno County jail
Authorities warn about ransom scam phone calls in Madera County
Phase 3 businesses reopen in South Valley
Show More
Kaweah Delta finishes airflow project to isolate more COVID-19 patients
Fresno supports Black Lives Matter with paint, chalk and a ban on 'carotid restraints'
Fresno Unified schools to reopen on August 17
Fresno City Council postpones decision on masks just before Gov. Newsom issues order
Former Bulldog Nick Watney tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News