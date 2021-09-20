Fresno Unified launches COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites on campuses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just as the Delta Variant continues to impact student lives, Fresno Unified is taking action by bringing vaccinations and testing to campuses across the district."Our goal is to stay full-time in person and the single greatest way we can stay full-time in person is to vaccinate as many people in our sphere as we possibly can," says Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson.Fresno Unified began offering COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as testing, Monday at McLane High.Nelson said this effort to get more students and staff vaccinated will only improve the safety on campuses district-wide."The one thing that we're really struggling with in the pandemic is to have adequate staffing and to make sure there's not the spread of COVID-19 during any of our schools, so we're going to do anything we can to keep kids safe in school for as long as we can," he said.The free clinics provide a convenient way for kids 12 and older to get vaccinated.Students who are between the ages of 12 and 17 must bring signed consent forms or be accompanied by their parent or guardian."I do think it's good that they're doing this here because it gets more students that are from our school because they know where this spot is at and they know where to go," says Jesus Bibanco.Students who receive their first shot of Pfizer will get a $25 gift card as well as other incentives and raffle prizes.While the event is targeted at young people, adults can also opt to get vaccinated.The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will also be available for those over the age of 18.It's all part of a joint effort with the Fresno County Public Health Department and other non-profit organizations."These don't come free," Nelson said. "They have to be provided by the community at large, so we can't do them everywhere but the goal is to have a regional approach and to hit every one of our seven main high school areas to give people the opportunity to be vaccinated if they desire," he said.Once again, these free clinics are open to everyone -- not just students.