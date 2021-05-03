Society

Fresno Urban Run held as COVID restrictions loosen

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Urban Run held as COVID restrictions loosen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With COVID restrictions being loosened, races are now back!

On Sunday, hundreds took part in the Fresno Urban Run.

Participants started by running up and down the steps at Chukchansi Park before doing the same at a six-story parking structure nearby.

That was followed by a half-mile run down Fulton Street to Tuloumne Street.

The final climb was up 10 flights of stairs at The Grand 1401 building.

Several team awards were handed out.

Proceeds benefited The Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation -- which helps burn survivors and their families.

This is the start of several races that have been approved under state and local health guidelines.

The next one is the Support Blue Run at Woodward Park on May 15th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnorunningmarathon miles
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News