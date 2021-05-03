Fresno Urban Run held as COVID restrictions loosen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With COVID restrictions being loosened, races are now back!On Sunday, hundreds took part in the Fresno Urban Run.Participants started by running up and down the steps at Chukchansi Park before doing the same at a six-story parking structure nearby.That was followed by a half-mile run down Fulton Street to Tuloumne Street.The final climb was up 10 flights of stairs at The Grand 1401 building.Several team awards were handed out.Proceeds benefited The Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation -- which helps burn survivors and their families.This is the start of several races that have been approved under state and local health guidelines.The next one is the Support Blue Run at Woodward Park on May 15th.