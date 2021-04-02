Is your family member eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine? You can get a dose too in Fresno County

RELATED: Gov. Newsom receives Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Los Angeles County
Slowly the number of people eligible for the vaccine is growing, but even if you're not 50 years or older, you can still get a COVID-19 vaccine in Fresno County.
RELATED: Californians 50 and over can now make COVID vaccine appointment on MyTurn website. Here's how
Through a translator, Tria Lee, said he was very happy, even though he was already vaccinated that his wife was able to get vaccinated Thursday, adding that he was happy for his family.
He was one of dozens who visited the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Asian Village Shopping Center Thursday.
F.I.R.M., the Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries, sets up the clinic there once a week.
"They know F.I.R.M., they know the organizations, so we have a lot of community health workers that speak the different languages that can also help them with the language barrier so they have trust in us," said Paula Cha, the program manager of F.I.R.M.
At Fresno City College, the COVID-19 Equity Project is expected to administer 700 doses Thursday including to those 50 and older like William Turner who was getting his first dose.
"I'm an older parent, so I'm a 50-year-old parent with a 2-year-old and 4-year-old, so I would like to hang out a little bit longer," said Turner.
Site organizers say they're preparing for the upcoming weeks when everyone becomes eligible, requesting more doses, looking to hire more staff and preparing to expand hours to get as many people as possible vaccinated.
"The more people who get vaccinated the less people that are going to need to be admitted to the hospital and hopefully the less people who are going to be transmitting the disease," said Dr. Sukhjit Dhillon, emergency medicine doctor and co-director of the COVID Equity Project.
If you are not older than 50 and don't yet qualify in any of the other tiers, you can still get your vaccine in Fresno County if you have an immediate family member who qualifies.
And announced Thursday, Clinica Sierra Vista is allowing anyone 18 and older to make an appointment to get vaccinated, no eligibility required.
#BREAKING Clinica Sierra Vista says its has now opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointments to everyone 18 & up. No eligibility required. You can log on now to book your appointment. @ABC30 @Clinica_1971 https://t.co/RGPYQYBUBl— Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) April 1, 2021
The healthcare company said over the last few weeks it has seen more vaccine supply and less demand for appointments, preparing them for this move.
"We feel confident enough as an organization to open that up now, so we're taking folks, getting them on the schedule and getting them vaccinated as soon as possible." said Tim Calahan, spokesperson for Clinica Sierra Vista.
If you've had trouble booking an appointment for a vaccine on MyTurn.ca.gov, Fresno County Public Health Department said it expects to open up thousands of appointments this weekend, so be sure to check the website Saturday or Sunday.