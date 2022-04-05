Central California could see record-breaking temperatures this week

High temperatures across the San Joaquin Valley Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon will be in the mid 90s, which is 22 to 24 degrees above normal for this time of year. Record heat is expected in most of the San Joaquin Valley Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XziG1sFTGq — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) April 5, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Temperatures in Central California are going through twists and turns this week. What started as breezy, pleasant spring-like weather will soon heat up with temperatures potentially breaking record highs.ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says temperatures will warm into the 80s on Wednesday.By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will jump into the mid-90s. The National Weather Service of Hanford says temperatures will be 22 to 24 degrees above normal for this time of year, and we could reach record heat.But temperatures will drop by this weekend, with even a chance of showers by Monday.