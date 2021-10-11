weather

Fresno fire crews rescue 3 people trapped after tree falls onto their home

This was just one of many emergencies caused by Monday's windy conditions that kept crews busy.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire crews rescued three people trapped in their home after a tree fell onto it on Monday afternoon.

The incident, on S MLK Jr Blvd and E Church Ave in southwest Fresno, was just one of many emergencies caused by Monday's windy conditions that kept crews busy.

The three people trapped inside made it out safely.

Earlier in the day, a tree smashed into a family van on Feland near Austin in northwest Fresno, just before a woman was about to load up her kids and take one of them to school.

Another tree fell over and damaged the front fender of a vehicle in Central Fresno. It was parked outside of Producer's Dairy.

The heavy winds also created poor air quality because of the thick dust blowing all over the Valley.

If you have fallen trees in your Fresno neighborhood, you can use the FresGo app to report them to the city.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresnowindrescueweathertree fall
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Authorities ID wrong-way driver killed in Madera County crash
Young girl walking on road hit and killed as mom fights with partner
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Show More
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
More TOP STORIES News