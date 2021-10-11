Fresno fire crews rescue 3 people trapped after tree falls onto their home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire crews rescued three people trapped in their home after a tree fell onto it on Monday afternoon.The incident, on S MLK Jr Blvd and E Church Ave in southwest Fresno, was just one of many emergencies caused by Monday's windy conditions that kept crews busy.The three people trapped inside made it out safely.Earlier in the day, a tree smashed into a family van on Feland near Austin in northwest Fresno, just before a woman was about to load up her kids and take one of them to school.Another tree fell over and damaged the front fender of a vehicle in Central Fresno. It was parked outside of Producer's Dairy.The heavy winds also created poor air quality because of the thick dust blowing all over the Valley.If you have fallen trees in your Fresno neighborhood, you can use the FresGo app to report them to the city.