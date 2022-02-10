Traffic

City of Fresno announces new safety measures to reduce crashes near Woodward Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is taking action to protect people traveling near Woodward Park.

Mayor Jerry Dyer and Fresno City Council members Mike Karbassi and Garry Bredefeld are holding a news conference Thursday to discuss the city's plans.

Those plans include new safety features near Friant and Fort Washington Road and Friant Road and Audubon Drive. These two intersections have been the location of several fatal crashes over the last couple of years.

The city says some of the changes will be implemented in the next few months, but there are plans for infrastructure updates in the future.

Officials say the goal is to protect drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists who travel through the area.

