Friday Morning Football - Madera South High School

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- For this week's edition of Friday Morning Football, Action News was in Madera with Madera South High School!The Stallions are getting ready to take on the Edison Tigers.The student body was fired up Friday morning as they prepared for the big game. Students held up signs reading "Fear the Purple" and "Stallion Pride."Madera South's ASB President Simran Tiwana says, "We have our homecoming game next week, and I want to see the loudest student section. We have the best student section in the Valley, the best school spirit. When we all get together, we feed off each other's energy. We've been in quarantine for a year and a half, and it's just amazing to see everybody together."The cheer team, band and student section all showed their Stallion Pride.Head football coach Matt Johnson said, "It's the culture of this campus. It's Madera South. There is a group just like this at football games, basketball, wrestling. They support us, and I'm so proud to be Stallion."