sports

Fresno State introduces Esports program funded by school president

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Bulldogs have launched their new Esports program, which will compete in the Mountain West Division.

Fresno State has two teams that will play League of Legends and Overwatch.

"I've been playing traditional sports all my life, I think it's the early stages of a new sport," says Noah Martinez. "It gives a lot of people who don't have the ability to compete in traditional sports, the ability to compete at a high level."

"For someone to be able to display their skills in a different way rather than being super strong or tall is really nice," says Jonathen Marin.

There were 100 students who went through an intense tryout process consisting of three phases. League of Legends and Overwatch only carry five to six players, but each sport has an A and B-team.

"When we did a focus group, it was standing room only," says Associate Dean of Students Colin Stewart. "I knew there was going to be some excitement, but I didn't know there was going to be that big of an excitement."

"This is a highly talented team when it comes down to it," says Overwatch coach Joshua Tolbert. "We have four players in the top 500 in North America. "We also have two grandmasters."

School president Joseph Castro funds the Esports program. They are actively seeking sponsorships and hope to offer scholarships down the line as the sport continues to grow.

"In the most recent world finals, there were about 65 million viewers worldwide," Martinez said.

"Esports now is more popular than the NBA," Marin said. "More people watched the championship for the League of Legends more than the whole series between the Warriors and Raptors."

The five-week season is underway, and fans can watch the Bulldogs teams compete online.

"There is an app called Twitch, where you can follow wherever you're at in the world, Stewart said. "It will send you a link saying, 'hey, our students are playing right now,' where you can watch them live."

A non-traditional sport is taking over the world one game at a time.

"I hope it gets to be like a football or baseball," Martinez said. "I hope it gets to that point, and I definitely think it can."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno stategamesvideo gamesportsesports
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Golf courses get green light to reopen in Fresno
Senior Spotlight: Local organization has honored student-athletes since 1952
Senior Spotlight: Best friends at Caruthers plan to attend college together
Senior Spotlight: Clovis East badminton player uses sport to overcome tragedy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News