FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of people took to north Fresno Saturday night to protest the governor's latest stay-at-home order.
The crowd came together at the River Park Shopping Center with signs, music and chants showing their disapproval of the statewide curfew.
Demonstrators say the governor's orders won't make a difference in keeping people safe -- and the curfew will only hurt businesses that depend on nightlife.
"Look at the businesses across the state," a woman said. "It's very hard for small businesses, especially in this state. I just think it's ridiculous -- they're going about this all the wrong way."
Several law enforcement agencies across the valley -- including the Fresno County Sheriff's Department -- say they will not be policing or citing individuals who break the state's curfew order.
Crowd gathers at River Park to protest Gov. Newsom's California curfew
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News