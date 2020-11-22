Society

Crowd gathers at River Park to protest Gov. Newsom's California curfew

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of people took to north Fresno Saturday night to protest the governor's latest stay-at-home order.

The crowd came together at the River Park Shopping Center with signs, music and chants showing their disapproval of the statewide curfew.

Demonstrators say the governor's orders won't make a difference in keeping people safe -- and the curfew will only hurt businesses that depend on nightlife.

"Look at the businesses across the state," a woman said. "It's very hard for small businesses, especially in this state. I just think it's ridiculous -- they're going about this all the wrong way."

Several law enforcement agencies across the valley -- including the Fresno County Sheriff's Department -- say they will not be policing or citing individuals who break the state's curfew order.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnogavin newsomprotestcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscurfew
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News