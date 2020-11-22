Crowd gathers at River Park to protest Gov. Newsom's California curfew

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of people took to north Fresno Saturday night to protest the governor's latest stay-at-home order.The crowd came together at the River Park Shopping Center with signs, music and chants showing their disapproval of the statewide curfew.Demonstrators say the governor's orders won't make a difference in keeping people safe -- and the curfew will only hurt businesses that depend on nightlife."Look at the businesses across the state," a woman said. "It's very hard for small businesses, especially in this state. I just think it's ridiculous -- they're going about this all the wrong way."Several law enforcement agencies across the valley -- including the Fresno County Sheriff's Department -- say they will not be policing or citing individuals who break the state's curfew order.