Long-time Fresno restaurant asking for help in comeback efforts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A long-time Fresno restaurant is planning a comeback after recent struggles.

Geno's Sandwiches and Salads is offering lifetime discounts as part of its fundraising efforts.

The eatery on Ashlan and Blackstone has been a community fixture in Fresno for 40 years.

Last year owners went out on a limb, spending their entire savings to open a second location on Cedar and Herndon.

This past November, the owner was hospitalized due to complications from Type 1 Diabetes.

Not only did this strain the growth of Cedar, the Ashlan store closed down during this period.

Now, they are turning to the community for help.

They have set up "rewards tiers" to help in their re-launching, including free lunch at the Grand Re-Opening for all donors!

They are hoping to raise $50,000. So far they have raised nearly $5,000.
