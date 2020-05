Long-time Fresno restaurant asking for help in comeback efforts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A long-time Fresno restaurant is planning a comeback after recent struggles.Geno's Sandwiches and Salads is offering lifetime discounts as part of its fundraising efforts.The eatery on Ashlan and Blackstone has been a community fixture in Fresno for 40 years.Last year owners went out on a limb, spending their entire savings to open a second location on Cedar and Herndon.This past November, the owner was hospitalized due to complications from Type 1 Diabetes.Not only did this strain the growth of Cedar, the Ashlan store closed down during this period.Now, they are turning to the community for help.They have set up " rewards tiers " to help in their re-launching, including free lunch at the Grand Re-Opening for all donors!They are hoping to raise $50,000. So far they have raised nearly $5,000.