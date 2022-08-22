Man told police he accidentally fired gunshot that killed girlfriend at Fresno hotel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after admitting to police that he accidentally shot his girlfriend, leading to her death.

It happened at the Hampton Inn & Suites on East Fir Ave. around 9 am Sunday morning.

When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Deisha Guzman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Saint Agnes Hospital, where she died.

Initially, 22-year-old Christopher Jordan told police that Guzman accidentally shot herself. He later admitted to accidentally shooting her while she was lying down on a couch.

Jordan told police he thought the gun was unloaded.

Authorities say the two were dating and had checked into the hotel just an hour before the shooting.

Investigators believe Jordan did not intend to shoot Guzman. He was arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter.