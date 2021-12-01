Local organizations take part in Giving Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Giving Tuesday is known worldwide as a day that encourages people to do good and give back to the community."Valley Animal Center is a cat and dog adoption center but we don't stop there," says Alisia Sanchez. "We don't only do adoptions -- We have a low-cost clinic on-site as well as the membership-based dog park."Last year, Valley Animal Center raised more than $5,000.This Giving Tuesday, the nonprofit is hoping to raise $10,000, secure 1,000 volunteer hours and adopt out 10 animals."When individuals find themselves, for example, in a financial crisis, and they're unable to take care of their animals, they'll come to the Valley Animal Center to surrender their pets," Sanchez said. "We do ask for a surrender fee but a lot of times, that surrender fee doesn't cover the cost of taking responsibility for the animal. They may not be spayed or neutered, they may not be up to date on vaccines."Many local organizations like the Ronald McDonald House and the Mary Ella Brown Community Center have joined the global movement.The Marjaree Mason Center, which helps people experiencing domestic violence, has a "Tree of Hope Program" at Fashion Fair, Regal Edwards in River Park, and Regal Marketplace."We provide 24/7 Crisis Response emergency shelter transitional services, we have counseling, we assist with court accompaniment and restraining orders and we provide a multitude of services to wrap around the whole family," says Nicole Dibuduo.The organization often serves families whose homes have become unsafe and have very few belongings. That's why they're asking the community to choose a tag from the tree and purchase a wish list item.These are just a few examples of how our local nonprofits help so many in our community.There are so many others that play such a critical role.So if you can, instead of spending $5 dollars on a latte, put it towards a cause you care about.But the most important thing you can do this Giving Tuesday and during these difficult times is to give some kindness.