Valley landscapers preparing to go electric, funding available for equipment

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District gave people an opportunity to test new landscaping equipment that is all electrically powered.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District in partnership with CALSTART gave people a hands-on opportunity to test new landscaping equipment that is all electrically powered.

"Gas powered lawn care equipment will no longer be able to be sold in the state of California, so everything is moving towards zero emissions," said Cassandra Melching, Outreach and Communications Representative with San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

From the smaller tools like leaf blowers, to mowers and other medium sized gear, the event at Young Elementary School featured a variety of options for landscapers and gardeners to try for themselves.

"Blowers, handheld backpack blowers, stick edger's, hedge trimmers, string trimmers, chainsaws," explained Dan Mabe, Founder of American Green Zone Alliance

After sampling some of the smaller but mighty tools, we headed on to the more industrial sized mowers and were able to hear and see just how quiet and efficient these high powered electric tools are.

"There's ride ons that are as little as 36 inches and go all the way up to 60 inches. And by the way the run time on those mowers, they can be close to 7 even up to 8 hours," added Mabe

Experts say replacing gas powered equipment can make a significant impact when it comes to reducing air pollution in Valley neighborhoods.

To put it in perspective, one gas mower produces emissions equivalent to that of 12 late-model cars operating for the same duration.

The Air District has a program that offers landscape professionals, gardeners, school districts, and other agencies incentives up to 15-thousand dollars per device to buy zero emission equipment. The state's CORE program also offers up to 80 percent off retail cost.

"For most landscapers it's a leap for them because they are so used to what they use every day, that gas, two-stroke diesel equipment, and so a really good tool that is a first integration into their fleet is that battery backpack blower," said Jacob Whitson, Deputy Director with CALSTAR.

Local organizations canvassed neighborhoods, knocking on doors to let them know about the upcoming transition and programs. They say once funding is gone, assistance and incentives will be limited.

There are two more events scheduled for the month of August.

For more information,click here..

For news updates, follow Nico Payne on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.