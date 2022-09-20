Valley Spotlight: Golden 1 Credit Union

Golden 1 Credit Union is excited to announce the launch of a new suite of credit card products to help members achieve their financial goals from earning rewards on everyday purchases to rebuilding and paying down debt.

Member Cash Rewards+ A card that lets you maximize rewards with increased cash back on everyday purchases - with up to 4% cash back on gas purchases. Plus, 3% on groceries, restaurants, and food delivery with 1% on everything else.

Member Rate Advantage A low-rate card that empowers you to pay down balances faster or to consolidate debt from other cards.

Member First Improve or build credit for the future with this low-rate secured credit card. A secured balance lets you jumpstart your credit with confidence.

There are no annual fees with any of these cards and they all include contactless payment and can be added to mobile wallets for secure purchases. They also include card controls to manage cards anytime and protection against unauthorized charges.

You can compare the benefits of the cards on the Golden 1 Credit Union website to determine which one is best for you.

Everyone who lives or works in California is eligible to join Golden 1 Credit Union.

Since 1933, Golden 1 has worked to deliver financial solutions and provide value, convenience and exceptional service to members. Golden 1 is nonprofit and member-owned, so they are committed to members and not shareholders.