golden globe awards

Golden Globes fashion: Stars shine for red-carpetless award show

1 / 16

Angela Bassett in Dolce and Gabbana
Jennifer Austin
LOS ANGELES -- The Golden Globes red carpet is in full swing -- sort of! From the stars' homes to the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, to New York's Rainbow Room and more, celebrities are lighting up the fashion runway.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no parade of stars down the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Nominees are posing for the awards show virtually, from the comfort of their own homes.

Oscar de la Renta is a big hit on the remote red carpet with actresses Amanda Seyfriend, Kaley Cuoco and Jane Levy rocking gowns from the renowned designer. "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" actress and singer Andra Day is a vision in white with her Chanel number.

More fashion highlights in the media player above.

EMBED More News Videos

The organization that hosts the Golden Globes is under fire for lacking inclusion and diversity in the award show.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentred carpet fashionaward showstelevisionmovie newsgolden globe awardsotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
By split screen, Fey and Poehler kick off bicoastal Globes
Golden Globes org says it will recruit Black members after outcry
How Golden Globes team preps for award show during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after fight leads to fatal crash in Orange Cove
Alleged DUI driver leads police on slow-speed chase in central Fresno
Two skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite's Half Dome
More than 1,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccine at Atwater high school
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Merced, police say
Two arrested for stabbing 28-year-old man in Merced, deputies say
2 arrested for possession of child sexual abuse imagery in Madera County, detectives say
Show More
Bicyclist hit and killed by truck in central Fresno
Firefighters battle flames at local almond hulling facility
FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
18-year-old in Visalia celebrates birthday with Chase Bank theme
Fresno County League of Mexican American Women offering scholarships
More TOP STORIES News