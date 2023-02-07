2 suspects in Goshen shooting that killed 6 scheduled to appear in court

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The two men accused of shooting and killing six people in Goshen last month are scheduled to appear in court.
35-year-old Angel Uriarte of Goshen and 25-year-old Noah Beard of Visalia are expected to enter a plea Tuesday afternoon.
They're accused of murdering six people last month, including a teenage mother and her 10-month-old baby.
It happened before 4 am on January 16 at a home on Harvest and Road 68.
The two were arrested last week.
They are both in custody and being held without bail.
There is no word if Uriarte will actually give a plea in court since he was hospitalized over the weekend.
Uriarte was shot during a gun battle with ATF agents that led to his arrest.
He is expected to survive.
The arraignment happens in a Porterville courtroom at 1:30 pm.