Tulare County Sheriff to provide 'major break' in Goshen shooting that killed 6

Many of the victims were family members, including a teen mother and her 10-month-old baby boy.

The massacre happened the morning of January 16 at a property on Harvest Avenue near Road 68.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux will be providing a "major break" in the murders of six people in Goshen.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a news conference is planned for 10 a.m. at their headquarters.

During a news conference Monday, the sheriff confirmed all six victims died of gunshot wounds. He added that 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her baby, 10-month-old Nycholas Parraz, were shot in the head.

Sheriff Bourdreaux called on Governor Gavin Newsom to allow the death penalty for those responsible for the shooting.

No arrests have been made in this case, but Boudreaux believes the shooters have gang ties.

He said that when arrests are made, he would like Gov. Gavin Newsom to lift the ban on the death penalty in cases where small children are murdered.

"This should be a death penalty case," Boudreaux said.

There is currently a reward of over $20,000 for any information leading to arrests.

Three people survived the shooting. Two of them were inside a trailer, and the other was inside the house.

Boudreaux has described the attack as a "cartel-like" shooting that was methodical and merciless.

