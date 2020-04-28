Fresno Unified School District making plans for virtual graduation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As students and teachers adjust to the new normal of distant learning, the Valley's largest school district, Fresno Unified, announced Monday that plans are underway for a June virtual graduation to honor senior accomplishments.It's anything but traditional, but no doubt a memory the class of 2020 will forever be linked to."Obviously, COVID-19 has forced us to close schools and practice social distancing, there's just no stopping us from celebrating you, the Class of 2020," says FUSD Superintendent Bob Nelson. "You will no doubt go down in memory as a class that did it differently. There is no doubt about that."Details are still being worked out but according to Nelson, the virtual celebration will honor every high school district-wide and will be broadcasted on local television and available for families to download."That's one thing other people don't have is a downloaded version of their graduation, which you will have, Class of 2020," Nelson said.Once the shelter in place order is lifted, Fresno Unified still plans to celebrate the Class of 2020 with a physical graduation as well.Nelson is hopeful a ceremony could be held in August."We are still committed to providing an in-person opportunity to walk across the stage whenever it is safe to gather in large groups again, no matter when that might be," He said. "We will do that, so we will celebrate with you in June and again when we can connect in person."Fresno Unified is expected to have plans finalized for the virtual graduation ceremonies by May 15.