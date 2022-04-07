City officials say Granite Park's improper insurance poses pricey liability for taxpayers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This is the current insurance policy for Granite Park Sports Complex in Central Fresno, where games, children's sports and special events that include alcohol are held. What you won't see included in the document is liability protection for the City of Fresno.Councilmembers Karbassi and Bredefeld say it's one of the ways that Terance Frazier, president of Central Valley Community Sports Foundation, which runs Granite Park, is violating the lease agreement with the city.In addition to defaulting on utility bills, Frazier is the fiance of councilmember Esmeralda Soria.Though she's recused herself from Granite park-related matters, Bredefeld and Karbassi claim that the relationship is the reason council hasn't taken action against Frazier."They have never let somebody not have insurance to protect the taxpayer," Bredefeld said. "Never. never only here. I wonder why?"Mayor Jerry Dyer and City Manager Georgeanne White say Frazier switched insurance policies a year ago. For months, the City Attorney has made sure Frazier was aware the current policy does not cover the city, which *is required in the Granite Park lease agreement."There are baseball bats, balls, small children, liquor," White said. "It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when and having the city exposed to this type of liability keeps me up at night."Dyer says only the council has the ability to evict a tenant from city property."If that authority did rest with my administration, that action would have already been taken," Dyer said.Frazier confirmed with Action News that he became aware that the insurance policy is inadequate months ago."What I have been trying to do is find someone who will give me the insurance that the city wants, so it's not like I am not trying," he said.The park has fallen behind on over $100,000 in utility payments, much of which the city has stepped in and covered. Frazier says that's because the $150,000 the city contributes to run the park is not enough funding.Frazier sued Fresno city officials in 2020 for racist treatment after Granite Park was audited, which he says damaged his reputation and cost him millions."I have no idea why they are coming after us so hard other than political motivation," he said.