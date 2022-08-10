Fresno is hosting an $8,000 pro-level BBQ contest next month

Proceeds will benefit the Fresno Historical Society's educational and archival projects.

The Fresno Historical Society announced it is hosting its first Great Kearney BBQ Smoke Out contest on the grounds of the historic Kearney Mansion.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Get your taste buds ready for a full day of mouth-watering BBQ.

On Tuesday, dozens of community members came out for the grand announcement - the Fresno Historical Society is hosting its first Great Kearney BBQ Smoke Out competition next month - with a little taste-test-teaser from Chef Paul.

Fresno Historical Society Board Chair John Chandler says he's excited for the inaugural event.

The fun festivities will happen on the grounds of the historic Kearney Mansion in September.

Chandler says this type of event is a big deal for Valley farmers and families.

"What better way to connect people to agriculture than to connect them back through their food? Being able to make that connection from food to farm or food to ranch, it's really key," he says.

The competition is Kansas City BBQ Society sanctioned, which means pro-level competition.

Organizers anticipate at least 20 people from around the country and some hometown heroes competing for the $8,000 grand prize.

If you don't want to throw down with the pros, you can also compete in the People's Choice category, where the public will vote on your 2 oz bites.

If you think your side dishes or desserts are the finest in the Valley, you can enter those as well.

But that's not all.

The day will include live bands, food trucks, a craft beer competition, and a kids zone.

Plus this cooking has a cause.

Proceeds will benefit the Fresno Historical Society's educational and archival projects.

The delicious day is September 24th and you can get your tickets here.

The early bird special is now through September 10th.