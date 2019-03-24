Greyhound bus driver arrested for DUI after crash on Highway 99

CHP officers arrested a Greyhound bus driver for driving under the influence Sunday morning after his bus crashed on Highway 99 near Highway 180.Officers say the driver lost control as he navigated from southbound 99 to eastbound 180 and hit a guardrail at around 9:30 a.m.35 passengers were on board the bus. Eight to ten of them complained of pain to CHP officers, but only one went to the hospital with minor injuries, according to CHP spokesperson Victor Taylor.Greyhound is sending another bus for the remaining passengers, but they'll also need a new driver.CHP officers arrested him and took him to their Fresno headquarters for further evaluation and they determined he was under the influence of drugs.The road remained partially closed during the investigation, but Officer Taylor tells Action News they plan to reopen it by around 11:30 a.m.