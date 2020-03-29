'Grim Sleeper' Lonnie Franklin Jr. dies in death row at 67

Lonnie David Franklin Jr., also known as the 'Grim Sleeper,' appears in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Lonnie David Franklin Jr., also known as the 'Grim Sleeper,' appears in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said that Lonnie Franklin Jr., who was on death row for multiple murders over a 22-year span, has died at the San Quentin State Prison at 67.

Franklin Jr. was found unresponsive in his cell on March 28 just after 7 p.m. While attempts were made to resuscitate him, he ultimately died shortly before 8 p.m.

Franklin Jr. murdered nine women and one teenage girl from 1985-2007 in Los Angeles. He was also known as the "Grim Sleeper" because of an apparent 14-year gap in the murders between 1988 and 2002.

He was sentenced to death on August 10, 2016, for 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Franklin Jr. was put in death row one week later.

The victims were between the ages of 18 and 53, with the exception of one 15-year-old girl. They were strangled or shot and dumped in alleys near Franklin's home, usually after some sort of sexual contact.

Franklin Jr. was found guilty of the crimes in 2016. He was still awaiting his execution date at the time of his death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesmurderlos angeles county sheriff's departmentdeath penalty
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
DUI driver traveling at 100 mph causes serious multi-car wreck on Highway 180
Will COVID-19 overwhelm Valley hospitals?
12 more Fresno County residents test positive for coronavirus, total now 43 in county
Central CA coronavirus cases
Tulare County reports first coronavirus-related death in county
Coronavirus: Fresno Co. gas station making efforts to keep customers safe
Show More
Coronavirus: NE Fresno restaurant finding new ways to help community
Coronavirus: Parking lots closed at all Fresno parks
Madera Co. deputy recovering after Oakhurst shooting
US Navy hospital ship Comfort heading to NYC for coronavirus aid
Having a baby soon? There may be new restrictions on your birth plan due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News