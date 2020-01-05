Group of armed robbers attack hot dog restaurant in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of four armed robbers attacked a Wienerschnitzel in Visalia Saturday night.

Restaurant employees say four suspects armed with handguns walked into the location at Noble and Ben Maddox Way just before 9 p.m.

One of the robbers then punched an employee in the face and demanded money from the register.

After the suspects got the money, they took off quickly in two separate cars.

One of the getaway vehicles is described as a silver Nissan Sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliaattempted robberyrobbery
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
Man arrested after hours-long stand off with Lemoore police
Man shot at least 5 times at central Fresno park, police say
Man dead after being hit by train near Selma, police confirm
Family-owned Madera skating rink being forced to close
Porterville woman stabbed CVS employee with scissors
Officer fatally shot at SC regional airport, suspect in custody
Show More
Man accused of killing fiancée days after proposing: Family says
Delta plane slides off runway in Wisconsin
Iraq's Parliament calls for expulsion of US troops
Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general
2 firefighters injured while battling central Fresno house fire
More TOP STORIES News