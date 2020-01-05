Group of armed robbers attack hot dog restaurant in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of four armed robbers attacked a Wienerschnitzel in Visalia Saturday night.Restaurant employees say four suspects armed with handguns walked into the location at Noble and Ben Maddox Way just before 9 p.m.One of the robbers then punched an employee in the face and demanded money from the register.After the suspects got the money, they took off quickly in two separate cars.One of the getaway vehicles is described as a silver Nissan Sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.