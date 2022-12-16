Children First: Growing Up With Grandparents

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shout out to all grandparents making a difference!

ABC30 will air its new Children First special, "Growing Up With Grandparents," Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 5:00 pm. Anchor Jason Oliveira and Meteorologist Madeline Evans host the special highlighting grandparents from Central California.

Stories include the special bond a Tulare County grandfather has with granddaughter and how he's advocating for her and all kids in the community of Orosi.

ABC30 also visits with three special grandmas who volunteer with students at Monache High's special education class.

A family also shares its journey of caring for their loved one with dementia.

ABC30 takes an in-depth look at the so-called sandwich generation. These are families who are raising their children while also caring for an elderly loved one.

Learn how multi-generational living is helping a Hmong family preserve its culture.

The special also includes the need for more foster grandparents plus the special program helping seniors get connected with technology. Hear from one grandparent who is learning how to use zoom and text.

Children First is a year-round effort focusing on challenges and opportunities among our youth in Central California. The program shows how the average person can make a difference in a child's life and highlights local organizations working with children. The Children First campaign includes half-hour programs like "Growing Up With Grandparents", thirty-second public service announcements and special stories on Action News.

