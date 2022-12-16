Children First: 3 grandmothers make impact in Porterville classroom

Three grandmothers are making an impact in the classroom by helping students with special needs.

In our Children First report, Action News Meteorologist Madeline Evans shows us how they are a bright spot for teens in Porterville.

Holiday joy spreads in Porterville.

Three grandmas in their 80's visit and read to students at Monache High School's K-1 classroom.

Grandma Sylvia loves the interaction.

"It makes me feel like I'm needed," she said. "The kids are so awesome. I think they're the best-behaved kids on the whole campus."

Grandma Annabelle has an art background -- her illustrations bring stories to life.

"Kids today don't know what a well is, so we draw a picture," she said.

Grandma Marie is a former hairdresser who adds a bit of sparkle while bringing plenty of experience to the table.

"I have 50 great-grandchildren and 14 grandchildren -- they all gave me a lot of babies," she said. "My four daughters and I have all of these laughs."

All three Grandmas are part of the Americorps Senior Foster Grandparent Program, and they find ways to improve verbal skills.

These special connections are made through the partnership with Central Valley Regional Center and Tulare County Office of Education's Academic Collaborative for Exceptional Learners.

In 2020, foster grandparents in California served more than 5,000 young people with special needs.

The grandmas hand out cash for right answers and participation -- dollars that can be spent at the student store.