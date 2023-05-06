Local pastor H. Spees passes away after falling last week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family and many friends of a beloved Fresno pastor, city leader, and community activist are mourning his passing on Friday night.

Pastor H. Spees was rushed to a hospital in Florida with a head injury after he fell on Wednesday, April 26.

Spees underwent surgery at the hospital but remained in a coma due to swelling and trouble breathing.

On Friday, it was announced that Spees had passed away after being taken on lifesupport.

Spees spent decades in Fresno working as an ordained pastor and leading several successful non-profits.

In the '90s, he even moved to an inner-city Fresno neighborhood in hopes of improving the area.

Spees went on to serve in Mayor Lee Brand's administration, tackling issues like human trafficking and neighborhood revitalization.

He also worked for Mayor Jerry Dyer's administration, serving as the Director of Fresno's Housing and Homeless Initiatives.

Spees retired from the job last year but was instrumental in driving the city's homeless program "Project Off-Ramp."

The program has helped move hundreds of unsheltered people into safe shelters with resources to get them back on their feet.

Last year, Spees recieved the Homeless Hero Award at Fresno's State of the City event.