Hershey maps trick-or-treating risks across the US and offers safe Halloween advice

Candy company Hershey is doing their best to make sure Halloween happens even during the pandemic, and they are using an interactive online map that assigns each county in the U.S. a code and suggestions for activities based on that code.
Hershey said they worked with public health experts and retailers to create the website to offer advice on how to trick or treat safely in different parts of the country based on the rates of COVID-19 cases in each area.
Every county in the U.S. is assigned either a green, yellow, orange or red code.
Green suggestions:
- Regular trick-or-treating with social distancing guidelines
- Invite a limited number of guests over for a themed costume party
- Participate in a neighborhood trunk or treat to help minimize the close quarters of pathways and porches
Yellow suggestions:
- Drive up trick-or-treating where neighbors set up candy curbside
- Neighborhood costume parade with a predetermined route marked to maintain safe distances between participants
- Throw a face mask decoration party with limited guests
Orange suggestions:
- Trick or treat in reverse by having neighbors walk or drive-by and deliver candy to the front yard
- Hold a neighborhood candy hunt with social distancing guidelines
- Throw a neighborhood driveway pub crawl
Red suggestions:
- Throw a Zoom party
- Have a Netflix scary movie party on the phone or Zoom where everyone starts the scary movie at the same time
- Take family porch photos
- Create a Halloween piñata with just your family in the back yard
- Have a costume Halloween dinner with your family
The company suggests families only trick or treat at homes that have taken the Safe House Pledge. Families can print a certificate to show neighbors that their house is following social distancing guidelines for a safe Halloween celebration.
The pledge includes trick-or-treaters and parents promising to stay home if they are sick, remaining six feet apart from people not in your household, wearing a face mask that covers the nose and mouth, using hand sanitizer frequently, and more.
Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
RELATED:
Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween: See the full 2020 schedule of movies