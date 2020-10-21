List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in the Central Valley

Wednesday, October 28

Thursday, October 29

TIME: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Friday, October 30

TIME: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Saturday, October 31

TIME:

TIME: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Monday, November 1

TIME: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Monday, October 26 - Saturday, October 31

Saturday, October 31

Tuesday, October 27 - Saturday, October 31

Friday, October 30

Saturday, October 31

Monday, November 2

Tuesday, October 27 - Saturday, October 31

Friday, October 30

Saturday, October 31

Communities around the Central Valley are thinking of new ways to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos amid the coronavirus pandemic.Here's a list of events happening in counties around Central California:5:30 pm - 7:00 pmSierra Vista Elementary School-510 Barstow Ave, ClovisFamilies will drive thru the parking lots with masks and trick-or-treat bags as teachers, staff, and community members drop pre-packaged candy into your bags through the car window!Arte Americas-1630 Van Ness Ave, FresnoChoose your timed tickets to visit the Arte Americas Dia de los Muertos exhibition. Out of an abundance of caution, we are limiting the number of attendees in the galleries by using timed tickets. We will also be conducting a health screening upon entry. The entry fee of $5 for adults and $3 for children (5+) will help sustain Arte Americas during these challenging times.6:30 pm - 9:30 pmCrews Magic-7213 N Ingram Ave, Fresno559-705-1230From 6:30 until 9:30, drivers can get their cars squeaky clean while enjoying haunted decor, masked workers, and some creepy lighting. The Haunted car washes are about $10.Arte Americas-1630 Van Ness Ave, FresnoChoose your timed tickets to visit the Arte Americas Dia de los Muertos exhibition. Out of an abundance of caution, we are limiting the number of attendees in the galleries by using timed tickets. We will also be conducting a health screening upon entry. The entry fee of $5 for adults and $3 for children (5+) will help sustain Arte Americas during these challenging times.6:30 pm - 9:30 pmCrews Magic-7213 N Ingram Ave, Fresno559-705-1230From 6:30 until 9:30, drivers can get their cars squeaky clean while enjoying haunted decor, masked workers, and some creepy lighting. The Haunted car washes are about $10.8:00 pmSunshine's Farm--284 S Temperance Ave, FresnoJoin us for a Halloween Movie Night at the farm featuring Hocus Pocus! This is a free event. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets! No outside food or drinks allowed inside. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.6:00 pm - 10:00 pmKings River Winery-4276 S Greenwood Ave, SangerMarie Wilson Band is coming to KRW for a night filled with Halloween fun! You don't want to miss the party! Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Band will be performing from 7:00-10:00 PM. $10 Pre Sale Tickets or $15 At the Gate Tickets (At the Gate Tickets are not guaranteed, as we are selling a limited number of tickets to ensure social distancing guidelines can be followed by all)10:00 am - 1:00 pmThe Discovery Center-1944 N Winery Ave, FresnoOur Trail of Tricks & Treats is filled with illusions, treats, and activities! Experience some brain-warping illusions and make your own! Trick or Treat safely on the trail around our meadow: timed entry will aid in social distancing, protective masks are required and one way trail. This will be outdoors.6:00 pmSunshine's Farm-284 S Temperance Ave, FresnoJoin us at the farm for our first annual Trunk or Treat! This is a free event. There will be live music, prizes and lots of candies!Arte Americas-1630 Van Ness Ave, FresnoChoose your timed tickets to visit the Arte Americas Dia de los Muertos exhibition. Out of an abundance of caution, we are limiting the number of attendees in the galleries by using timed tickets. We will also be conducting a health screening upon entry. The entry fee of $5 for adults and $3 for children (5+) will help sustain Arte Americas during these challenging times.3:00 pm - 5:00 pm1535 Kern Street, FresnoThe Chinatown Foundation is proud to announce its first ever Trunk or Treat event. Thanks to our partnership with Food Cares we will be distributing 100 food boxes and treat bags for the family. We know COVID-19 has impacted us all, and if you're looking for a safe alternative this Halloween stop by Chinatown. All personnel will be following strict sanitary precautions and food boxes and treat bags will be placed in your trunk for a contactless experience.5:00 pm - 7:00 pm375 5TH St, Clovisinfo@graceplaceclovis.orgJoin us for Fall Fest "2020 Style!" Due to COVID-19 we are doing things a little different this year. We are taking some precautionary measures, like social distancing and sanitization, to ensure this event is both fun and safe for everyone. Please join us on October 31st for a trick or treat style course. To-go dinners will be available when you leave. This event is FREE and open to the entire community.6:00 pm - 8:30 pmDowntown SangerSanger Chamber Office-- 559-875-4575Join us for a fun, safe, trick or treat experience in Downtown Sanger. Decorate your cars and dress up as you drive thru to receive your treats by Sanger's very own Firefighter's and Police Officer's Association Members!1:30 pm - 3:30 pmKings River Winery-4276 S Greenwood Ave, SangerTrick or treating isn't just for the kids! Enjoy a wine tasting flight paired with your favorite Halloween candies. You'll sample 5 wines with fun sized candy pairings. $10.00 per person - Advanced purchased is required to ensure we have your treats ready for you! Tickets available until 10/29 at 5:00 PM or until sold out.5:00 pm - 8:00 pmHeritage Park, Parlier559-646-6600City of Parlier's Trunk or Treat. Hosted by Parlier POAArte Americas-1630 Van Ness Ave, FresnoChoose your timed tickets to visit the Arte Americas Dia de los Muertos exhibition. Out of an abundance of caution, we are limiting the number of attendees in the galleries by using timed tickets. We will also be conducting a health screening upon entry. The entry fee of $5 for adults and $3 for children (5+) will help sustain Arte Americas during these challenging times.7:00 pm - 10:00 pm7451 Road 32, MaderaWhere are you going to get your SCARE on this Halloween? Raisin Hell Ranch is the SCARIEST Haunted Cornfield in the Valley! Have you ever been in a cornfield in the middle of the night? FREAKIN' SCARY! Take a demonic trip into CHAOS or test your will in HOLLYWOOD HORROR! Both are an adventure that Nightmares are made of!!!12:00 pm - 8:00 pmFernwood Gardens-12090 Fernwood Dr, MaderaCome on out to our 2nd Annual Spooktacular Halloween! Last year was so much fun that we've decided to make it a yearly thing! There will be plenty of fun for all ages. Plan to keep an eye on this event thread for details to come. This will be a FREE community event. You won't wanna miss it!!7:00 pm - 10:00 pmRapid Xpress Car Wash-2905 G Street, Merced4th Annual Haunted Tunnel of Terror. 120 ft. tunnel transformed to terrorize our customers! Stay in your car. You never know who's lurking behind the brushes!Full service from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm- Clowns, Zombies, and Goblins prep your car, and dry your car at the end of the tunnel. $17- Rapid XTREME Only for this event. NO Coupons, and Members are allowed only one entry per day.7:00 pm - 11:00 pm900 Martin Luther King Jr Way, MercedThe Mutants, Madmen and Monsters have been waiting all year for the feast. They are slithering through the streets and alleys waiting for you! Can you make it through the dark streets and reach the gates before it's too late? Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, our Paintball Haunts or Midway will not be open this year. Protective face masks will be required throughout the attraction. Hand Sanitizer stations will also be available. There will be social distancing markers located on the ground to keep a safe space between customers5:00 pm274 Parsons Ave, MercedCity of Merced Parks and RecreationJoin us for our very first Halloween Street Bash! A Drive-Thru Halloween party! Spooky floats and trunks, food, candy, and live entertainment, all while in your car! We encourage you to wear your Halloween costumes and bring a candy bag! We hope to see you there!7:00 pm - 11:00 pm900 Martin Luther King Jr Way, MercedThe Mutants, Madmen and Monsters have been waiting all year for the feast. They are slithering through the streets and alleys waiting for you! Can you make it through the dark streets and reach the gates before it's too late? Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, our Paintball Haunts or Midway will not be open this year. Protective face masks will be required throughout the attraction. Hand Sanitizer stations will also be available. There will be social distancing markers located on the ground to keep a safe space between customers12:00 pm - 1:00 pmVia ZoomMerced County Hispanic Chamber Of CommerceThe Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to our Día de Muertos celebration. Zoom meeting ID: 880 7883 31107:00 pm - 10:00 pmRapid Xpress Flex Wash-1920 S Mooney Blvd, VisaliaBring your kids, family, and friends and enjoy getting your car washed while going through our haunted tunnel! 150 ft. tunnel transformed to terrorize our customers! Stay in your car. You never know who's lurking behind the brushes! Clowns, Zombies, and Goblins prep your car, and dry your car at the end of the tunnel. $17- Rapid Xtreme wash only for this event.6:00 pm - 9:00 pmVisalia Rawhide-300 N Giddings St, VisaliaCelebrate Halloween with us at Rawhide Ballpark! We will show Hocus Pocus for our Family Halloween Movie presented by Budweiser and Party City. Gates open at 6pm and the movie will start at 7pm. Socially distant field spaces are only $10! That gets you admission for up to 8 people in a 10' x 15' space (first come, first served). Seating is limited so click the link to get your tickets today.5:00 pm - 8:00 pmTulare OutletsWe hope you'll join our pal Big Jack! To celebrate, he has photo booths and candy packs. We'll stay 6 feet apart, but there are more friends to meet. It's Jack & Sally Skellington, come & see! Free event for all ages including Halloween photo ops, character meet & greet's, prize for best costume, individually packed candy, and fun. Appointments available, walk-ups welcome.5:00 pm - 9:00 pmBowlero-1740 W. Caldwell Ave, VisaliaTrunk or Treat at Bowlero hosted by Emperors Cen Cal! Classic cars, live DJ, costume contest for the kids, LOTS of candy and more! Please bring a bag or two of pet food to donate to Moose's Meals pet food pantry!6:00 pm - 8:00 pmImagine Community Arts Center-93 N Main St, PortervilleCome swing by our new location on Halloween and grab a FREE BAG of CANDY!! We can't wait to see your costumes in real time and are excited to spend Halloween with you!! This will be a Drive-Thru event and with safety procedures in place. While supplies last.3:00 pmGalaxy Theatres Porterville-631 N Indiana Street, PortervilleFREE Halloween Drive-Thru5:00 pm - 8:00 pmTulare OutletsWe hope you'll join our pal Big Jack! To celebrate, he has photo booths and candy packs. We'll stay 6 feet apart, but there are more friends to meet. It's Jack & Sally Skellington, come & see! Free event for all ages including Halloween photo ops, character meet & greet's, prize for best costume, individually packed candy, and fun. Appointments available, walk-ups welcome.