List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in the Central Valley

Here's a list of events happening in counties around Central California:
Wednesday, October 28
Drive Thru Trunk Or Treat
TIME: 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
LOCATION: Sierra Vista Elementary School-510 Barstow Ave, Clovis
EVENT INFO: Families will drive thru the parking lots with masks and trick-or-treat bags as teachers, staff, and community members drop pre-packaged candy into your bags through the car window!
Thursday, October 29
Dia De Los Muertos Exhibition
TIME: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
LOCATION: Arte Americas-1630 Van Ness Ave, Fresno
EVENT INFO: Choose your timed tickets to visit the Arte Americas Dia de los Muertos exhibition. Out of an abundance of caution, we are limiting the number of attendees in the galleries by using timed tickets. We will also be conducting a health screening upon entry. The entry fee of $5 for adults and $3 for children (5+) will help sustain Arte Americas during these challenging times.
Fresno's Haunted Car Wash
TIME: 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm
LOCATION: Crews Magic-7213 N Ingram Ave, Fresno
CONTACT: 559-705-1230
EVENT INFO: From 6:30 until 9:30, drivers can get their cars squeaky clean while enjoying haunted decor, masked workers, and some creepy lighting. The Haunted car washes are about $10.
Friday, October 30
Halloween Movie Night
TIME: 8:00 pm
LOCATION: Sunshine's Farm--284 S Temperance Ave, Fresno
EVENT INFO: Join us for a Halloween Movie Night at the farm featuring Hocus Pocus! This is a free event. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets! No outside food or drinks allowed inside. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Halloween Bash
TIME: 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
LOCATION: Kings River Winery-4276 S Greenwood Ave, Sanger
EVENT INFO: Marie Wilson Band is coming to KRW for a night filled with Halloween fun! You don't want to miss the party! Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Band will be performing from 7:00-10:00 PM. $10 Pre Sale Tickets or $15 At the Gate Tickets (At the Gate Tickets are not guaranteed, as we are selling a limited number of tickets to ensure social distancing guidelines can be followed by all)
Saturday, October 31
Tricks & Treats
TIME: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
LOCATION: The Discovery Center-1944 N Winery Ave, Fresno
EVENT INFO: Our Trail of Tricks & Treats is filled with illusions, treats, and activities! Experience some brain-warping illusions and make your own! Trick or Treat safely on the trail around our meadow: timed entry will aid in social distancing, protective masks are required and one way trail. This will be outdoors.
Trunk or Treat At The Farm
TIME: 6:00 pm
LOCATION: Sunshine's Farm-284 S Temperance Ave, Fresno
EVENT INFO: Join us at the farm for our first annual Trunk or Treat! This is a free event. There will be live music, prizes and lots of candies!
Trunk Or Treat
TIME: 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
LOCATION: 1535 Kern Street, Fresno
EVENT INFO: The Chinatown Foundation is proud to announce its first ever Trunk or Treat event. Thanks to our partnership with Food Cares we will be distributing 100 food boxes and treat bags for the family. We know COVID-19 has impacted us all, and if you're looking for a safe alternative this Halloween stop by Chinatown. All personnel will be following strict sanitary precautions and food boxes and treat bags will be placed in your trunk for a contactless experience.
Fall Fest 2020 Style
TIME: 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
LOCATION: 375 5TH St, Clovis
CONTACT: info@graceplaceclovis.org
EVENT INFO: Join us for Fall Fest "2020 Style!" Due to COVID-19 we are doing things a little different this year. We are taking some precautionary measures, like social distancing and sanitization, to ensure this event is both fun and safe for everyone. Please join us on October 31st for a trick or treat style course. To-go dinners will be available when you leave. This event is FREE and open to the entire community.
Drive-Thru Halloween
TIME: 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
LOCATION: Downtown Sanger
CONTACT: Sanger Chamber Office-- 559-875-4575
EVENT INFO: Join us for a fun, safe, trick or treat experience in Downtown Sanger. Decorate your cars and dress up as you drive thru to receive your treats by Sanger's very own Firefighter's and Police Officer's Association Members!
HalloWine + Chocolate + Wine Pairing
TIME: 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm
LOCATION: Kings River Winery-4276 S Greenwood Ave, Sanger
EVENT INFO: Trick or treating isn't just for the kids! Enjoy a wine tasting flight paired with your favorite Halloween candies. You'll sample 5 wines with fun sized candy pairings. $10.00 per person - Advanced purchased is required to ensure we have your treats ready for you! Tickets available until 10/29 at 5:00 PM or until sold out.
Parlier Trunk Or Treat
TIME: 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
LOCATION: Heritage Park, Parlier
CONTACT: 559-646-6600
EVENT INFO: City of Parlier's Trunk or Treat. Hosted by Parlier POA
Monday, November 1
Monday, October 26 - Saturday, October 31
Raisin Hell Ranch Haunted Corn Field
TIME: 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
LOCATION: 7451 Road 32, Madera
EVENT INFO: Where are you going to get your SCARE on this Halloween? Raisin Hell Ranch is the SCARIEST Haunted Cornfield in the Valley! Have you ever been in a cornfield in the middle of the night? FREAKIN' SCARY! Take a demonic trip into CHAOS or test your will in HOLLYWOOD HORROR! Both are an adventure that Nightmares are made of!!!
Saturday, October 31
Fernwood Garden's 2nd Annual Spooktacular Halloween
TIME: 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
LOCATION: Fernwood Gardens-12090 Fernwood Dr, Madera
EVENT INFO: Come on out to our 2nd Annual Spooktacular Halloween! Last year was so much fun that we've decided to make it a yearly thing! There will be plenty of fun for all ages. Plan to keep an eye on this event thread for details to come. This will be a FREE community event. You won't wanna miss it!!
Tuesday, October 27 - Saturday, October 31
Tunnel Of Terror
TIME: 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
LOCATION: Rapid Xpress Car Wash-2905 G Street, Merced
EVENT INFO: 4th Annual Haunted Tunnel of Terror. 120 ft. tunnel transformed to terrorize our customers! Stay in your car. You never know who's lurking behind the brushes!
Full service from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm- Clowns, Zombies, and Goblins prep your car, and dry your car at the end of the tunnel. $17- Rapid XTREME Only for this event. NO Coupons, and Members are allowed only one entry per day.
Friday, October 30
Beyond The Gates Of Terror
TIME: 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
LOCATION: 900 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Merced
EVENT INFO: The Mutants, Madmen and Monsters have been waiting all year for the feast. They are slithering through the streets and alleys waiting for you! Can you make it through the dark streets and reach the gates before it's too late? Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, our Paintball Haunts or Midway will not be open this year. Protective face masks will be required throughout the attraction. Hand Sanitizer stations will also be available. There will be social distancing markers located on the ground to keep a safe space between customers
Halloween Street Bash
TIME: 5:00 pm
LOCATION: 274 Parsons Ave, Merced
CONTACT: City of Merced Parks and Recreation
EVENT INFO: Join us for our very first Halloween Street Bash! A Drive-Thru Halloween party! Spooky floats and trunks, food, candy, and live entertainment, all while in your car! We encourage you to wear your Halloween costumes and bring a candy bag! We hope to see you there!
Saturday, October 31
Monday, November 2
Dia De Los Muertos Celebration
TIME: 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
LOCATION: Via Zoom
CONTACT: Merced County Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce
EVENT INFO: The Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to our Día de Muertos celebration. Zoom meeting ID: 880 7883 3110
Tuesday, October 27 - Saturday, October 31
Friday, October 30
Hocus Pocus At Rawhide Ballpark
TIME: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
LOCATION: Visalia Rawhide-300 N Giddings St, Visalia
EVENT INFO: Celebrate Halloween with us at Rawhide Ballpark! We will show Hocus Pocus for our Family Halloween Movie presented by Budweiser and Party City. Gates open at 6pm and the movie will start at 7pm. Socially distant field spaces are only $10! That gets you admission for up to 8 people in a 10' x 15' space (first come, first served). Seating is limited so click the link to get your tickets today.
Big Jack's Costume Bash
TIME: 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
LOCATION: Tulare Outlets
EVENT INFO: We hope you'll join our pal Big Jack! To celebrate, he has photo booths and candy packs. We'll stay 6 feet apart, but there are more friends to meet. It's Jack & Sally Skellington, come & see! Free event for all ages including Halloween photo ops, character meet & greet's, prize for best costume, individually packed candy, and fun. Appointments available, walk-ups welcome.
Saturday, October 31
Trunk Or Treat & Pet Food Drive
TIME: 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
LOCATION: Bowlero-1740 W. Caldwell Ave, Visalia
EVENT INFO: Trunk or Treat at Bowlero hosted by Emperors Cen Cal! Classic cars, live DJ, costume contest for the kids, LOTS of candy and more! Please bring a bag or two of pet food to donate to Moose's Meals pet food pantry!
Halloween Drive-Thru
TIME: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
LOCATION: Imagine Community Arts Center-93 N Main St, Porterville
EVENT INFO: Come swing by our new location on Halloween and grab a FREE BAG of CANDY!! We can't wait to see your costumes in real time and are excited to spend Halloween with you!! This will be a Drive-Thru event and with safety procedures in place. While supplies last.
Halloween Drive-Thru
TIME: 3:00 pm
LOCATION: Galaxy Theatres Porterville-631 N Indiana Street, Porterville
EVENT INFO: FREE Halloween Drive-Thru
