Haunted car wash in northwest Fresno will leave you scared spotless

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on Tuesday discouraged traditional trick or treating and parties because they pose too high of a health risk.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just because trick-or-treating is discouraged this year due to the coronavirus pandemic doesn't mean you can't have some good, clean Halloween fun.Fresno business, Crews Magic, is hoping to have you scared spotless with their haunted car washes.Their spooky and sudsy event kicks off Thursday night at their car wash on Herndon and Ingram Avenues.From 6:30 pm until 9:30 pm, drivers can get their cars squeaky clean while enjoying haunted décor, masked workers, and some creepy lighting.The haunted car washes cost $9.99.Experience the haunted drive-thru Thursdays through Sundays for the rest of the month.