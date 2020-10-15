Haunted car wash in northwest Fresno will leave you scared spotless

Fresno business, Crews Magic, is hoping to have you scared spotless with their haunted car washes.
Their spooky and sudsy event kicks off Thursday night at their car wash on Herndon and Ingram Avenues.
From 6:30 pm until 9:30 pm, drivers can get their cars squeaky clean while enjoying haunted décor, masked workers, and some creepy lighting.
The haunted car washes cost $9.99.
Experience the haunted drive-thru Thursdays through Sundays for the rest of the month.
