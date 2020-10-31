halloween

Take a look inside some of Fresno's Halloween festivities

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many haunted houses may have gotten the 'axe' this year, but you can still go for a frightening ride.

Crews Magic Car Wash in northwest Fresno has created a spooky experience that will only continue through 9:30 Friday night.

It includes a creepy encounter with Chucky that had one little boy literally jumping out of his seat.

If you prefer sweet over scary, you can head to Fresno Discovery Center on Saturday to follow an outdoor trail of treats.

Tickets can be purchased for specific time slots on the science center's website.
Executive Director Melissa Telemeco says, "When people get here they're going to get to make a candy catcher. They will literally catch candy from each table and will be able to social distance while handing out candy."

The event will also give kids a chance to make their own illusions, with sanitizing between each station.

RELATED: List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in the Central Valley

Sunshine's Farm on Temperance Avenue is hosting a 'trunk or treat' with candy and free pumpkins while supplies last from 4 to 9 on Saturday.

There's also a free showing of Hocus Pocus on a 20-feet screen that will be set up on the property starting at 7 Friday night.

Owner Tou Yang is encouraging families to bring chairs and blankets.

He says his family decided to offer these festivities and the pumpkin patch on their property after hearing from community members who were hoping for outdoor options this Halloween.

Yang explains, "I had neighbors that were sending me treat bags and pumpkins and things and asking we really want you to open a pumpkin patch so we can bring kids out and we know you have really nice real estate here so I decided to turn it into something we can all have fun with."

Arte Americas in downtown Fresno is also offering special festivities to go along with its Dia de los Muertos exhibition.

Executive Director Ruth Saludes says, "On Saturday there will be a mercado, and it's a gala for the skeletons so there will be a lot of activities going on outside, but they will all be socially distanced."

You can find more details about these Halloween events and others across Central California here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnosocial distancinghalloweencoronavirus pandemicevents
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
160 inflatables decorate this NJ home's epic Halloween display
Gorilla-sized creature confronted by police in Halloween stunt
How to create the Día de Muertos look to honor your loved ones
'Come Play' blends new technology, old-school scares
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pot dispensaries can open in Fresno by August 2021
9-year-old Creek Fire victim surprised by her favorite baseball player
Clovis dad and coach arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with 12-year-old girl
Man accused of stabbing attack at north Fresno rally faces 4 felony charges
California EDD director Sharon Hilliard to retire at the end of the year
Widow of crash victim pushing for Highway 41 to be widened
Fresno mini-golf business joins lawsuit against Gov. Newsom
Show More
Visalia Unified gets approval to reopen elementary schools
2020 election: How to vote in Central California
Creek Fire: Date for expected full containment pushed back to Nov. 15
US COVID cases hit daily record high -- again
Fire destroys large Madera building
More TOP STORIES News