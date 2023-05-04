Hanford woman and baby escape armed suspect, police say

A Hanford woman and her newborn are safe after police say they were forced to escape from a man armed with a loaded gun.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Hanford woman and her newborn are safe after police say they were forced to escape from a man armed with a loaded gun.

20-year-old Raven Ortega was arrested on Tuesday for assault and weapons charges.

We're told it all began just after midnight when a call came from a home on Chianti Way and Centennial Drive.

The woman told officers Ortega was under the influence and had pointed a gun at her.

The new mother locked herself and her baby in a bedroom before they got out through a window.

Authorities were able to call Ortega and came out of the home.

He was arrested and during a search, police say they found a backpack with a loaded rifle, suspected drugs and a large amount of money.

Ortega is a convicted felon.

He was booked into the Kings County Jail.