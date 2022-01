HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police are investigating after they say a 27-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning.Authorities say it happened on S. Phillips St. around 10:30 am.When police arrived, they found the 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.They performed CPR on the victim, but he ultimately died from his injuries.Police have not identified the man. There is no suspect description at this time.