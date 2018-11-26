Hanford man arrested for molesting 11-year old stepchild

A Hanford man is under arrest, accused of molesting an 11-year old family member.39-year-old Shawn Hedder turned himself in on Sunday and was booked into the Kings County Jail on multiple Child Molestation crimes.Police say the child reported the abuse to their mother, saying it's been happening over the last couple of years.The claims spawned an investigation involving the Kings County District Attorney and CPS.After multiple interviews, they found the child had been sexually assaulted as recently as last week.