2 Hanford junior high students involved in stabbing near campus

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four different schools in Hanford were put on lockdown Thursday afternoon due to a nearby stabbing.The Hanford Police Department says two Woodrow Wilson Junior High students were involved in the incident outside of the campus near Florinda and 11th Streets.Police say the two boys got in an argument and the suspect ultimately stabbed the victim.The victim suffered stab wounds to the hand and chest. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.Police say while the schools were on lockdown, the suspect was never on another campus.Authorites arrested the boy at his home.All lockdowns have been lifted.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.