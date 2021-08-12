2 Hanford junior high students involved in stabbing near campus

EMBED <>More Videos

2 Hanford junior high students involved in stabbing near campus

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four different schools in Hanford were put on lockdown Thursday afternoon due to a nearby stabbing.

The Hanford Police Department says two Woodrow Wilson Junior High students were involved in the incident outside of the campus near Florinda and 11th Streets.

Police say the two boys got in an argument and the suspect ultimately stabbed the victim.

The victim suffered stab wounds to the hand and chest. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say while the schools were on lockdown, the suspect was never on another campus.

Authorites arrested the boy at his home.

All lockdowns have been lifted.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hanfordstabbing
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Show More
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News