Search for Hanford woman charged with murder after unborn baby dies of drugs in his system

Hanford Police are looking for a woman after she gave birth to a stillborn baby who had toxic levels of methamphetamine in his system.Chelsea Becker has been charged with fetal murder and Kings County has an arrest warrant out for her. The baby's death in September has been ruled a homicide.Police say 25-year-old Becker admitted to law enforcement she used meth while she was pregnant - as late as three days before she gave birth to the stillborn infant.Authorities say Becker has had multiple children removed from her custody in the past few years due to situations surrounding her substance abuse.Police say she is known to frequent the Tachi Palace in Lemoore, the City of Hanford as well as the City of Dinuba.If you see her, authorities ask that you do not attempt to contact her but immediately contact the Hanford Police Department at 559-585-2540 or the law enforcement agency in which she is located.