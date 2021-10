FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Get ready to catch a slam-dunk show as the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters plan to bring their action-packed entertainment to Fresno next year.The basketball group will showcase their re-imagined Spread Game tour at the Save Mart Center on February 24, 2022.Officials say the new tour will also introduce new characters to perform their jaw-dropping stunts.Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, October 12 at 10 am on ticketmaster.com. Prices start at $27.