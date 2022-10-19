Police investigating assault in central Fresno as hate crime

Officers say the victim and his boyfriend were walking in the Tower District when they were confronted by another person.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are now investigating a central Fresno assault as a hate crime.

It happened Friday night at Yosemite and Olive Avenues.

Officers say the victim and his boyfriend were walking in the Tower District when they were confronted by another person.

Police say the suspect then attacked and injured the victim.

Authorities say based on the victim's statement, the assault is being treated as a hate crime.

Detectives are looking for surveillance video to try to identify the suspect.