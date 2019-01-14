HAZMAT

Hazmat situation in Tower District linked to fentanyl overdose

Traffic through part of Tower District reopens following hazmat investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Traffic on North Van Ness Avenue through the Tower District has reopened after Fresno Police and Fire completed a hazmat investigation in an apartment in the area.

The response was a follow-up to the fentanyl overdose being investigated by Fresno County Sheriff's Office, a Narcotics Lieutenant reported.

Authorities say the drugs in the triple-overdose may have been purchased in the unit and hazmat situation was called as a safety precaution.
