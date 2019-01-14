FENTANYL

Law enforcement issue warning after fentanyl overdose leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials warn about recent spike in fentanyl overdoses in Fresno County

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Public health and law enforcement officials are coming together to raise awareness about the recent spike in fentanyl overdoses in Fresno County.

A week ago three people were taken to the ER at CRMC. One of them died of a fentanyl overdose while the others survived. They thought they were buying powdered cocaine but tests later showed they ingested fentanyl.

The synthetic opiod painkiller is often cut into other drugs or even used as a replacement drug, officers said. Some may have no idea they're even using it.



"We knew that there's a lot of cases on the east coast and in the mid United States and it was making its way to the west coast. We can say with certainty it's here," said Fresno Police Deputy Chief Pat Farmer.

Authorities combed through the Van Ness Avenue apartment where the victims lived to search for clues. They want to trace the source of the fentanyl sale to try to keep the dangerous synthetic drug off Valley streets.

RELATED: Traffic through part of Tower District reopens following hazmat investigation

"This is concerning because fentanyl is more potent than heroin. It's about, regular fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin," said Dr. Patil Armenia of UCSF Fresno.

Fentanyl is such a big concern for first responders, including officers. Many of them are equipped with Naloxone to treat overdose victims.

Over the weekend in Chico, a mass overdose linked to fentanyl left one person dead and 12 other hospitalized.

"We don't know that our cases are involved with the other cases in California," said Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims.

Deputy Chief Pat Farmer says the victims passed out two minutes after using fentanyl.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fentanyloverdosefresno county sheriff departmentcommunity regional medical centerFresno County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FENTANYL
1 dead, 4 in critical condition at mass overdose in house
Opioid overdose deaths hit highest level ever recorded in U.S
Livermore parents, teens react to 2 possible opioid deaths in two days
Governor Brown says no to safe injection sites
More fentanyl
Top Stories
Both directions of I-5 over Grapevine reopen after snow halts traffic
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO resigns
Here's how PG&E filing for bankruptcy may affect you
Labor contract dispute could leave some doctors at Saint Agnes out of job
'We just want a fair contract:' Court workers to strike if agreement not met
Woodlake collects $229,000 from cannabis business in 2018
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
SoCal storm illuminates Malibu with colorful rainbow
Show More
Hazmat situation in Tower District linked to fentanyl overdose
Raiders reportedly to talk with officials about possibility of another season in Oakland
J. Crew in Fig Garden Village will close this month
2 of 3 suspects taken into custody in shooting of N.C. state trooper
Charging documents reveal suspect's tactics, horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
More News