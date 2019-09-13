west nile virus

1 person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County has reported its first human case of West Nile Virus infection this year.

The patient is expected to fully recover, officials said.

RELATED: Why a Fresno woman uses six bottles of insect repellent a week

So far in 2019, there have been 62 confirmed cases of West Nile Virus infection in California.

This summer, mosquitoes carrying the virus have popped up across the Central Valley, and mosquito control districts have been ramping up their efforts.

Authorities encourage people to do their part by clearing standing water from their property to keep mosquitoes from breeding (that includes small containers of water, dishes under potted plants, animal water dishes, etc.).

RELATED: Ways to protect yourself from mosquito bites, prevent West Nile Virus

When mosquitoes are spotted, they also highly encourage people to wear bug spray.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmerced countywest nile virus
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEST NILE VIRUS
Fresno County's mosquito abatement team swamped with calls
Why a Fresno woman uses six bottles of insect repellent a week
Daughter speaks out after West Nile Virus claims life of father
Ways to protect yourself from mosquito bites
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E reaches $11B settlement with insurers over NorCal wildfires
Fresno man rescues fisherman stranded on sunken boat in frigid waters
Fake pills laced with deadly levels of fentanyl becoming common in Valley
California could require parents' OK for social media access
Big rent hikes are about to be illegal in California
START HERE: Felicity Huffman sentencing, PG&E $11 billion settlement
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates clash in Houston
Show More
Visalia DUI hit-and-run suspect has dangerous past
Sanders: 'We are going to cancel all student debt in this country'
'Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15:' O'Rourke
Many business owners oppose new California employment bill
Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted, NTSB says
More TOP STORIES News