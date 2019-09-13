1 person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County has reported its first human case of West Nile Virus infection this year.The patient is expected to fully recover, officials said.So far in 2019, there have been 62 confirmed cases of West Nile Virus infection in California.This summer, mosquitoes carrying the virus have popped up across the Central Valley, and mosquito control districts have been ramping up their efforts.Authorities encourage people to do their part by clearing standing water from their property to keep mosquitoes from breeding (that includes small containers of water, dishes under potted plants, animal water dishes, etc.).When mosquitoes are spotted, they also highly encourage people to wear bug spray.