206 measles cases in 11 states already in 2019, CDC reports

Troubling new figures on the rising number of measles cases in the United States this year.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 206 individual cases of measles were confirmed in 11 states between January 1 and the end of February.The nation saw 372 cases in all of 2018.The states reporting cases to the CDC this year are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.Six measles outbreaks (defined as three or more cases) have been reported this year in the US. The CDC said the majority of people who got measles were not vaccinated, and that travelers with measles continue to bring the disease into the country.Measles is a highly contagious, infectious and easily preventable disease, with symptoms that include high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes.