Adventist Health opens 6-bed ICU in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Patients in need of high-level care now have a new option.The newest ICU in Fresno County - in Selma - is already making a difference in the lives of local families.Adventist Health Selma has added a six-bed Intensive Care Unit to treat patients dealing with life-threatening issues.The $6-million expansion serves an important need for families living between Fresno and the Visalia-Hanford area.Doctors say this new addition will be able to quickly treat people who might've faced long waits at other hospitals."Most of these ICUs are very busy. They're impacted and a lot of these patients, especially in southern Fresno and Selma area, get to wait a long time. Sometimes a day to get into these ICUs," says Dr. Vishnu Bezwada.Dr. Harjoth Malli is glad to be able to offer more medical assistance in the Selma area.The Tulare native came home to serve his community."When you hear about hospitals opening higher-level care units, there's a sense of security that perhaps you didn't have before," he says.Now Adventist Health Selma won't have to send so many patients from Selma to its Hanford ICU.Dr. Bezwada says the rooms are equipped with some with the latest technology when it comes to monitors and even beds."So even if a patient is on a ventilator, we're able to sit them up completely in a cardiac position and do physical therapy with them in these beds."Adventist Health Selma is now better prepared to assist stroke, heart attack and pneumonia patients.