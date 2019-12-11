Health & Fitness

ALERT: Air pollution in the Valley has reached dangerous levels

By Joyeeta Biswas
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you can help it, don't head outdoors at this time.

The Valley's air is extremely polluted and it's dangerous for you to breathe.

According to San Joaquin Valley Air's data, pollution in the air has reached Level 5, the highest level.



This means particulate matter has been recorded to be above 75 g/m3 and ozone concentrations are above 115 ppb.

In fact, the air in Clovis is way past the threshold, registering at 102 g/m3 in particulate matter as of 6 p.m.

Experts say the agricultural burning and air trapped in the Valley, compounded by a structure fire and wood-burning are likely causes of the pollution.



Valley residents have been reporting a smoky smell and low visibility, especially on Monday afternoon.

During such conditions, experts recommend that all activities should be moved indoors and events rescheduled or relocated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthpollutionsmoke
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Several Fresno Co streets likely to have lower speed limits
Fresno County man arrested for selling flavored marijuana vape pods to kids
16-year-old boy shot and killed by mother's ex-boyfriend, deputies say
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Family of 5 loses home in Fresno County fire
11 Chinese nationals found in truck at CA border crossing
Sanger's "Trek to the Tree" honors Nation's Christmas Tree
Show More
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
California dioceses expect subpoenas in priest investigation
Man shot while playing video games last month died from injuries: Police
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
More TOP STORIES News