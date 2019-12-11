ALERT: Air pollution in the Valley has reached dangerous levels

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you can help it, don't head outdoors at this time.The Valley's air is extremely polluted and it's dangerous for you to breathe.According to San Joaquin Valley Air's data, pollution in the air has reached Level 5, the highest level.This means particulate matter has been recorded to be above 75 g/m3 and ozone concentrations are above 115 ppb.In fact, the air in Clovis is way past the threshold, registering at 102 g/m3 in particulate matter as of 6 p.m.Experts say the agricultural burning and air trapped in the Valley, compounded by a structure fire and wood-burning are likely causes of the pollution.Valley residents have been reporting a smoky smell and low visibility, especially on Monday afternoon.During such conditions, experts recommend that all activities should be moved indoors and events rescheduled or relocated.