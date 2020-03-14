Coronavirus

All Clovis Unified schools have been shut down through April 13 amid coronavirus concerns

As concerns over the spread of COVID-19 grow, the Clovis Unified School District has shut down all schools from Monday, March 16 to April 13 to prevent the spread of the virus.

Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, April 14.



The district's officials met on Friday to discuss the steps they would take to keep students and staff safe.

Schools and colleges across the Valley have announced a wave of closures and cancellations.

RELATED: List of school, college and hospital closures and changes in Central California related to coronavirus

Board members said they are discussing alternative forms of instruction should a closure be required beyond that date.

The school district will communicate with parents on a daily basis, and will come up with a plan to offer meals to eligible students through the closure.
