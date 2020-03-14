All Clovis Unified schools have been shut down through April 13 amid coronavirus concerns

#BREAKING: CUSD announces temp closure of schools... March 16th - April 13th. School resumes Tues April 14th. Board members on discussing alternative forms of instruction should a closure be required beyond that date range. Plan to communicate with parents on daily basis. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/QqBA6elRZU — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) March 14, 2020

As concerns over the spread of COVID-19 grow, the Clovis Unified School District has shut down all schools from Monday, March 16 to April 13 to prevent the spread of the virus.Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, April 14.The district's officials met on Friday to discuss the steps they would take to keep students and staff safe.Schools and colleges across the Valley have announced a wave of closures and cancellations.Board members said they are discussing alternative forms of instruction should a closure be required beyond that date.The school district will communicate with parents on a daily basis, and will come up with a plan to offer meals to eligible students through the closure.