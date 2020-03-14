All Clovis Unified schools have been shut down through April 13 amid coronavirus concerns

Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, April 14.
#BREAKING: CUSD announces temp closure of schools... March 16th - April 13th. School resumes Tues April 14th. Board members on discussing alternative forms of instruction should a closure be required beyond that date range. Plan to communicate with parents on daily basis. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/QqBA6elRZU— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) March 14, 2020
The district's officials met on Friday to discuss the steps they would take to keep students and staff safe.
Schools and colleges across the Valley have announced a wave of closures and cancellations.
Board members said they are discussing alternative forms of instruction should a closure be required beyond that date.
The school district will communicate with parents on a daily basis, and will come up with a plan to offer meals to eligible students through the closure.