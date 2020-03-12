Coronavirus update: List of school, college and hospital closures and changes in Central California

SCHOOLS

COLLEGES

HOSPITALS

OTHER PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As concerns over the novel coronavirus grow, several Central Valley schools, colleges, and hospitals are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by restricting activities, moving classes online and changing their visitor policies.Fresno Unified has postponed sports and other after-school activities through at least April 13th. As of now, classes will remain as scheduled, but administrators are still monitoring the news of the virus.Parlier High School became the first school in the Central Valley to close because of the coronavirus after officials learned of a student at the school who had traveled out of the country as the virus started to spread.Yosemite High School has been shut down for one day after a staff member visited an area of California with some level of community spread of the novel coronavirus.Fresno State will temporarily cancel in-person classes from Monday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19, to prepare faculty for virtual instruction, which will begin on Friday, March 20. The campus will remain open during this time period and non-academic business will continue.Fresno Pacific University is suspending in-person and on-campus classes starting on Monday through Saturday, March 21st. A more detailed plan will be announced on Friday morning.College of the Sequoias is moving a majority of their face-to-face classes online until at least April 13th and suspending all student travel until further notice. Student Services offices, computer labs and the library will remain open on all three campuses for normal business hours.The State Center Community College District is postponing all large events planned at community college campuses.UC Merced is moving toward remote learning instead of holding large in-person classes, canceling all large events and is prepared to quarantine students if necessary.Valley Children's Hospital has changed its visitor policy and is allowing only parents, guardians or direct caregivers to enter into the hospital with patients.CRMC and Clovis Community Hospitals are allowing only one visitor per patient until further notice.