Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: List of school, college and hospital closures and changes in Central California

Local school district leaders joined together to announce plans to place restrictions on sports and other student activities because of the threat of COVID-19.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As concerns over the novel coronavirus grow, several Central Valley schools, colleges, and hospitals are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by restricting activities, moving classes online and changing their visitor policies.

SCHOOLS



Fresno Unified School District

Fresno Unified has postponed sports and other after-school activities through at least April 13th. As of now, classes will remain as scheduled, but administrators are still monitoring the news of the virus.

Coronavirus: School districts restrict sports, student activities over COVID-19 concerns

Parlier High School

Parlier High School became the first school in the Central Valley to close because of the coronavirus after officials learned of a student at the school who had traveled out of the country as the virus started to spread.

Parlier High School closed until Monday for deep cleaning amid coronavirus concerns

Yosemite High School

Yosemite High School has been shut down for one day after a staff member visited an area of California with some level of community spread of the novel coronavirus.

Yosemite High School to shut down for 1 day, staff member awaits COVID-19 testing results

COLLEGES



Fresno State

Fresno State will temporarily cancel in-person classes from Monday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19, to prepare faculty for virtual instruction, which will begin on Friday, March 20. The campus will remain open during this time period and non-academic business will continue.

Fresno State to temporarily cancel in-person classes amid COVID-19 concerns, university president says

Fresno Pacific University

Fresno Pacific University is suspending in-person and on-campus classes starting on Monday through Saturday, March 21st. A more detailed plan will be announced on Friday morning.

College of the Sequoias

College of the Sequoias is moving a majority of their face-to-face classes online until at least April 13th and suspending all student travel until further notice. Student Services offices, computer labs and the library will remain open on all three campuses for normal business hours.

State Center Community College District

The State Center Community College District is postponing all large events planned at community college campuses.

UC Merced

UC Merced is moving toward remote learning instead of holding large in-person classes, canceling all large events and is prepared to quarantine students if necessary.

UC Merced moves to remote learning amid coronavirus concerns

HOSPITALS



Valley Childrens Hospital

Valley Children's Hospital has changed its visitor policy and is allowing only parents, guardians or direct caregivers to enter into the hospital with patients.

Valley Children's Hospital changing visitor policy as concerns regarding coronavirus grow

CRMC, Clovis Community Hospitals

CRMC and Clovis Community Hospitals are allowing only one visitor per patient until further notice.

OTHER PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES



  • Valley health officials working to ease public tension with Coronavirus
  • Valley schools, businesses making extra cleaning efforts amid Coronavirus outbreak
  • Valley churches take extra safety measures amid COVID-19 concerns
  • Monterey Bay Aquarium to shut down temporarily to prevent COVID-19 spread
