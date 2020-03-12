Coronavirus update: List of school, college and hospital closures and changes in Central California

SCHOOLS
Fresno Unified School District
Fresno Unified has postponed sports and other after-school activities through at least April 13th. As of now, classes will remain as scheduled, but administrators are still monitoring the news of the virus.
Coronavirus: School districts restrict sports, student activities over COVID-19 concerns
Parlier High School
Parlier High School became the first school in the Central Valley to close because of the coronavirus after officials learned of a student at the school who had traveled out of the country as the virus started to spread.
Parlier High School closed until Monday for deep cleaning amid coronavirus concerns
Yosemite High School
Yosemite High School has been shut down for one day after a staff member visited an area of California with some level of community spread of the novel coronavirus.
Yosemite High School to shut down for 1 day, staff member awaits COVID-19 testing results
COLLEGES
Fresno State
Fresno State will temporarily cancel in-person classes from Monday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19, to prepare faculty for virtual instruction, which will begin on Friday, March 20. The campus will remain open during this time period and non-academic business will continue.
Fresno State to temporarily cancel in-person classes amid COVID-19 concerns, university president says
Fresno Pacific University
Fresno Pacific University is suspending in-person and on-campus classes starting on Monday through Saturday, March 21st. A more detailed plan will be announced on Friday morning.
College of the Sequoias
College of the Sequoias is moving a majority of their face-to-face classes online until at least April 13th and suspending all student travel until further notice. Student Services offices, computer labs and the library will remain open on all three campuses for normal business hours.
State Center Community College District
The State Center Community College District is postponing all large events planned at community college campuses.
UC Merced
UC Merced is moving toward remote learning instead of holding large in-person classes, canceling all large events and is prepared to quarantine students if necessary.
UC Merced moves to remote learning amid coronavirus concerns
HOSPITALS
Valley Childrens Hospital
Valley Children's Hospital has changed its visitor policy and is allowing only parents, guardians or direct caregivers to enter into the hospital with patients.
Valley Children's Hospital changing visitor policy as concerns regarding coronavirus grow
CRMC, Clovis Community Hospitals
CRMC and Clovis Community Hospitals are allowing only one visitor per patient until further notice.