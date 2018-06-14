HEALTHCHECK

Being 'hangry' is a real thing, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Being 'hangry' is real. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 14, 2018. (WPVI)

It turns out being "hangry,' meaning so hungry you're angry, is a real thing.

According to a team from the University of North Carolina, an empty stomach can trigger an emotional response.

However, it doesn't just happen because of a drop in blood sugar.

Hunger causes the body to release the stress hormones and adrenaline.

The hungrier you are, the more hormones are released, causing stress which can lead to anger.

So maybe, keep a snack nearby.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckfoodstudy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Unique ways to help you recover from a rough workout
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News